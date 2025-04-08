Ibañez and Mize help the Tigers for their 4th straight win

DETROIT (AP) — Andy Ibañez homered, Casey Mize pitched six effective innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the New York…

DETROIT (AP) —

Andy Ibañez homered, Casey Mize pitched six effective innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 6-2 for its fourth consecutive victory.

Jake Rogers walked three times and scored two runs as the Tigers improved to 6-1 since they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in their season-opening series.

Ibañez hit a three-run drive off Carlos Rodón (1-2) with two out in the third. It was his first homer of the season.

Mize (2-0) allowed one run and four hits. He struck out six and walked three.

Rodón struck out eight in six-plus innings, but he was charged with six runs — five earned — and four hits.

Aaron Judge made it 3-1 with an RBI single in the fifth, but Justyn-Henry Malloy responded with a two-run single in the bottom half.

The game was moved up to an afternoon start time because of frigid temperatures in Detroit. It was 38 degrees at the first pitch with light snow.

PIRATES 8, CARDINALS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Bart, Andrew McCutchen and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove in two runs, and Pittsburgh handed St. Louis its fourth consecutive loss.

Bart connected in the first inning for his first homer of the season. He also hit an RBI triple during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh.

Pirates right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1) pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first win as a starting pitcher. He was converted from a reliever to a starter during spring training.

Rookie Thomas Harrington pitched four innings for his first save in his second career game, helping the Pirates win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run single in the second, and McCutchen added a two-run double in the seventh.

Cardinals left-hander Matthew Liberatore (0-1) struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings. He was charged with five runs and eight hits.

Masyn Winn and Yohel Pozo homered for St. Louis, and Brendan Donovan had three hits.

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — George Springer had three RBI singles, José Berríos pitched seven innings of one-run ball and Toronto beat Boston.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two singles and scored a run in his first game after agreeing to a $500-million, 14-year deal with Toronto, which was swept in a three-game series against the Mets over the weekend.

Will Wagner added an RBI single, and Andrés Giménez had a sacrifice fly and stole two bases before scoring from second each time on a two-out single by Springer, who had four singles.

Coming off a doubleheader sweep over St. Louis on Sunday, the Red Sox had their five-game winning streak snapped. Rafael Devers had a sacrifice fly and Triston Casas an RBI single.

Berríos (1-1) allowed four hits, walked three and fanned two, giving the Blue Jays their eighth straight start with three or fewer runs.

NATIONALS 6, DODGERS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning that helped Washington hold off Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles for their third straight victory.

Ohtani homered, tripled, singled and walked, finishing 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

MacKenzie Gore (1-1) pitched six solid innings for the Nationals, and Wood’s drive off reliever Anthony Banda gave them a 5-2 lead. Keibert Ruiz followed with an RBI double off Matt Sauer.

Mookie Betts and Will Smith each had a run-scoring single for Los Angeles in the eighth to cut it to 6-4, but Kyle Finnegan got five outs for his fourth save.

With two runners aboard in the ninth, Finnegan retired Betts on a game-ending grounder.

After starting 8-0, the Dodgers have lost three of four.

METS 2, MARLINS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto hit a go-ahead double in the third inning and Kodai Senga combined with a standout bullpen for New York’s second shutout in four days over Miami and extended the Mets’ winning streak to five.

Soto drove a cutter to the opposite field in left-center off Valente Bellozo (0-1) to score Francisco Lindor, who singled to start the inning for the second of his three hits. Soto also singled for his first multihit game with the Mets. He has hits in nine of his first 10 games this season.

Tyrone Taylor added an RBI single in the eighth off George Soriano.

Danny Young (three outs), José Buttó (six outs) and Ryne Stanek (three straight outs for his first Mets save) combined for two-hit relief, a day after the bullpen pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings in a 2-1 win over Toronto. Mets relievers lead the major leagues with a 1.19 ERA.

New York has allowed three runs during the first four games of its homestand.

CUBS 7, RANGERS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Steele tossed three-hit ball over seven innings, and Chicago beat Texas.

Michael Busch doubled and scored in the second. He also chased Nathan Eovaldi with an RBI triple in the fifth that made it 3-0.

Ian Happ had three RBIs. His two-run single highlighted a four-run sixth, and the Cubs won for the sixth time in seven games on a 34-degree night.

Steele (3-1) won his third straight start since a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo on March 19. The left-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Colin Rea worked two innings to finish Chicago’s first shutout this year.

ROYALS 4, TWINS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kyle Isbel went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, Michael Lorenzen allowed one run in six innings and Kansas City beat Minnesota.

Vinnie Pasquantino had an early RBI double for the Royals. Lorenzen (1-1) permitted five hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Carlos Estévez got three outs for his third save. He gave up a two-out RBI single to Harrison Bader before retiring pinch-hitter Edouard Julien on a grounder with two on to end it.

Pasquantino hit a high fly down the left-field line that dropped in front of Bader for a double that drove in Jonathan India — who doubled leading off the first — to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Willi Castro hit a two-out RBI double in the second for the Twins.

ORIOLES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched six innings of one-run ball and Ryan O’Hearn homered, helping Baltimore beat Arizona.

Ryan Mountcastle had a crucial two-run single with two outs in the fifth, hitting a low slider from Zac Gallen into center for a 5-1 lead. It ended a tough night for Gallen, who allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

O’Hearn hit a solo shot in the first, driving Gallen’s knuckle curve over the right-field fence. Baltimore pushed its advantage to 2-0 in the third when Gunnar Henderson hit a leadoff double and scored on Adley Rutschman’s single.

Henderson reached base three times and scored two runs. The Orioles have won two of three.

Eflin (2-1) threw 73 pitches, 47 for strikes. He allowed four hits and struck out one.

REDS 2, GIANTS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hunter Greene came within one out of a complete game, outlasting Logan Webb in an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel between All-Star starters, Cincinnati beat San Francisco.

Blake Dunn hit a two-run double off reliever Erik Miller in the eighth inning, and Tony Santillan shut the door in the ninth for Cincinnati.

Greene (1-1) gave up four hits, struck out seven and walked one. He retired the first two batters in the ninth, but then Jung Hoo Lee singled and Matt Chapman walked.

The 25-year-old Greene was pulled after 104 pitches, and Santillan fell behind 3-1 in the count to Heliot Ramos before he lined out to left field, ending a game that took only 2 hours, 9 minutes.

It was the fifth career save for Santillan. The other four came in 2022.

MARINERS 4, ASTROS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Seattle stopped a three-game slide by topping Houston.

Polanco’s winning single hit Houston reliever Bryan Abreu on its way to center field. The Astros had taken a 3-2 lead with two unearned runs in the top half of the inning.

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert struck out seven while pitching 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Gregory Santos (1-1) got the win, and Andrés Muñoz handled the ninth for his fourth save.

Jose Altuve connected for a one-out solo drive in the sixth inning for Houston’s first hit of the game.

Seattle had taken a 2-0 lead on Ryan Bliss’ first homer of the season, a two-run shot to left-center with two out in the fifth.

PADRES 5, ATHLETICS 4

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.. (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a solo shot in the seventh and San Diego beat the Athletics.

Michael King (2-0) gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, and Robert Suarez pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save. Manny Machado had two RBI doubles for San Diego.

Tyler Soderstrom hit solo shots in the third and seventh for the Athletics. His six homers this season are tied with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for most in the majors.

Miguel Andujar and Jacob Wilson opened the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back singles, and Andujar scored on Max Muncy’s double. Lawrence Butler broke his bat on a slow roller to shortstop Xander Bogaerts but beat the throw for an infield single that drove in Wilson and cut the deficit to 4-3.

Luis Severino (0-2) fell behind 3-0 after four batters, then settled in. He allowed five runs and eight hits over seven innings without a walk.

