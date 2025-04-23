Hurricanes push past Devils for 2-0 lead in 1st-round playoff series

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Martinook scored a go-ahead shorthanded goal in the second period and Frederik Andersen came up…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Martinook scored a go-ahead shorthanded goal in the second period and Frederik Andersen came up big in net all night to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Tuesday for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Shayne Gostisbehere also scored in the second for Carolina, while Seth Jarvis added a clinching empty-net breakaway goal in the final minute. That was enough for the Hurricanes, who had a much tougher fight on their hands against the shorthanded Devils than in a Game 1 romp.

Andersen stood up for 25 saves and didn’t allow the Devils to find the back of the net for the final 56 minutes, including a big stop on a shot by Nathan Bastian with about 6 minutes left.

Jesper Bratt scored the Devils’ lone goal while Jacob Markstrom finished with 25 saves for New Jersey.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, SENATORS 2, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Max Domi scored at 3:09 of overtime as Toronto survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Ottawa and go up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series.

The winger moved into the offensive zone in the extra period and ripped his first of the post-season upstairs past Linus Ullmark.

John Tavares, with a goal and an assist, and Morgan Rielly provided the rest of the offense for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves.

Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette scored for Ottawa. Ullmark stopped 18 shots.

PANTHERS 6, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had two power-play goals and an assist in his first game after a two-month absence and Florida opened defense of their Stanley Cup title with a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay in the first game of the teams’ first-round playoff series.

Nate Schmidt scored on a power play and finished with two goals, and Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart each added a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.

Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 10 stops.

The Lightning played the final 33:30 without center Anthony Cirelli. There was no immediate word why the 27-year-old center was out.

The teams meet for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series on Thursday at Amalie Arena.

WILD 5, GOLDEN KINIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist Tuesday night as Minnesota took advantage of turnover-prone Vegas and beat the Golden Knights, tying the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

This was the Wild’s first victory over the Golden Knights this season and playoffs. Vegas won all three regular-season meetings and then took Game 1 4-2 on Sunday night.

Minnesota’s last regulation victory — before Tuesday — occurred March 27 against Washington. The Golden Knights’ last regulation loss was April 3 against Winnipeg.

Matt Boldy scored his third goal in two games for the Wild and added an assist. Marcus Foligno and Mats Zuccarello also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 29 shots. Kaprizov has two goals and three assists this series.

Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl scored for the Golden Knights and Adin Hill made 12 saves.

