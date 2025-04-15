Howe recovering from pneumonia and will miss Newcastle’s upcoming games

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is recovering in the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and will…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is recovering in the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and will miss at least the team’s next two games, the club has said.

In a statement released by Newcastle late Monday, the 47-year-old Howe thanked everyone at the club and “the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes.”

Pneumonia is inflammation of the lungs typically caused by an infection. According to Britain’s National Health Service, most people get better in 2-4 weeks but people at most risk of getting seriously ill and needing hospital treatment are babies, older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

Howe will miss Premier League games against Crystal Palace at home on Wednesday and Aston Villa away on Saturday. He already missed the 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday, having been admitted to the hospital on Friday after feeling unwell for several days.

Assistants Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will continue to lead the team in Howe’s absence, Newcastle said.

Tindall said Tuesday there has been “minimal contact” with Howe, just a few text messages.

“The most important thing for the manager now is to rest and recover and probably not worry too much about anything other than making sure he is recovering and is getting himself better as quickly as possible,” Tindall said. “I imagine the next couple of days, if he is feeling better, we’ll have a little more dialogue.”

Saudi-owned Newcastle is in fourth place in the Premier League and attempting to qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top five. By beating Palace, Newcastle would jump above Nottingham Forest into third.

“I’m sure when Eddie does return, he will ease himself in to the role,” Tindall said. “But it’s important when he does come back, he can lead the team like he always does.”

