Sunday’s Games
Tri-City 3, Hillsboro 0
Spokane 9, Eugene 6
Vancouver 9, Everett 8, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Tri-City 7, Spokane 1
Eugene 3, Everett 2
Vancouver 15, Hillsboro 9
Wednesday’s Games
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Everett at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Everett at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
