Wednesday’s Games Tri-City 2, Hillsboro 0 Spokane 10, Eugene 5 Vancouver 4, Everett 2 Thursday’s Games Hillsboro 10, Tri-City 6…

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City 2, Hillsboro 0

Spokane 10, Eugene 5

Vancouver 4, Everett 2

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro 10, Tri-City 6

Everett 4, Vancouver 3

Eugene 9, Spokane 5

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tri-City at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.