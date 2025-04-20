Higgo takes advantage of Dahmen’s late meltdown to win in the Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Garrick Higgo took advantage of Joel Dahmen’s late meltdown to win the windy Corales…

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Garrick Higgo took advantage of Joel Dahmen’s late meltdown to win the windy Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory.

Higgo got an unexpected share of the lead when Dahmen missed a 1-foot par putt on the par-3 17th for his second straight bogey, and won when Dahmen couldn’t get an 8-foot par attempt to fall on the par-4 18th.

Playing in the group ahead of Dahmen, Higgo also bogeyed the 17th, then parred the 18th for an even-par 72 and a 14-under 274 total. Dahmen shot 76 after leading after each of the first three rounds in the event he won in 2021 for his lone tour title.

Higgo, a 25-year-old left-hander from South Africa, also won the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree. The former UNLV player earned a two-year exemption with the victory, but doesn’t get a spot in the Masters.

Dahmen tied for second with Alejandro Tosti (68), Keith Mitchell (71), Jeremy Paul (72) and Michael Thorbjornsen (73). Thorbjornsen missed a 4-foot par putt on 18.

Ben Polland, set to defend his title next week in the PGA Professional Championship, tied for 53rd at 1 under after a 74. ___

