Hicks leads Marlins against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (8-12, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (13-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Connor Gillispie (0-2, 6.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 2.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -299, Marlins +240; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies after Liam Hicks’ four-hit game on Saturday.

Philadelphia is 9-3 at home and 13-8 overall. The Phillies are 10-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami is 8-12 overall and 2-5 on the road. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .256, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with seven home runs while slugging .608. Bryson Stott is 12-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Otto Lopez has five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI while hitting .236 for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 15-for-43 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .275 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (knee), Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Griffin Conine: day-to-day (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

