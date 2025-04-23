Happ leads Cubs against the Dodgers after 4-hit performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-8, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-10, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-8, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-10, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Cubs: Matthew Robert Boyd (1-2, 2.01 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -110, Dodgers -110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Ian Happ had four hits against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Chicago has a 15-10 record overall and a 7-5 record in home games. The Cubs have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .265.

Los Angeles has a 6-6 record in road games and a 16-8 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has eight doubles, two triples and seven home runs while hitting .320 for the Cubs. Carson Kelly is 8-for-23 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Will Smith has a .350 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has four doubles and three home runs. Tommy Edman is 11-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .285 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan David Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (leg), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.