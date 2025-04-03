Gujarat Titans pace bowler Rabada returns to South Africa

NEW DELHI (AP) — South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada left the Indian Premier League and returned home for personal…

NEW DELHI (AP) — South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada left the Indian Premier League and returned home for personal reasons on Thursday.

Gujarat Titans said in a statement on Thursday that Rabada returned to South Africa “to deal with an important personal matter.”

The franchise didn’t elaborate.

Rabada featured in the first two home games and picked up a wicket each against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

He did not play on Wednesday in Gujarat’s eight-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The team management said the fast bowler missed the game for unspecified personal reasons.

Gujarat was fourth in the IPL standings.

