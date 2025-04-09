Gujarat goes top of the Indian Premier League with a big win over Rajasthan

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Batter Sai Sudharsan and bowler Prasidh Krishna led Gujarat Titans to a 58-run victory over Rajasthan…

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Batter Sai Sudharsan and bowler Prasidh Krishna led Gujarat Titans to a 58-run victory over Rajasthan Royals as the 2022 champions notched their fourth straight win in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday to go top of the 10-team standings.

Left-handed opener Sudharsan smashed 82 off 53 balls — his third half century of the season — and spearheaded Gujarat to 217-6 after Rajasthan won the toss and bowled.

Right-arm fast bowler Krishna then picked up 3-24 in four overs with his sharp, short deliveries and spinner Rashid Khan took 2-37 as Rajasthan was bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer of the West Indies top-scored in the chase with 52 off 32 balls and captain Sanju Samson made a 28-ball 41, but both fell to Krishna, who impressed with both the old and new ball.

Gujarat has eight points with four wins in five games. It fell short by 11 runs in the only loss against Punjab Kings in the opening game run-fest at home.

Rajasthan, which came into the game on the back of successive wins against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab, is seventh after five matches.

