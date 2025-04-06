Guardiola says Man United fans should be ashamed for chants about Foden’s mother

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola hit out at Manchester United fans who chanted abuse about Phil Foden’s mother during…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola hit out at Manchester United fans who chanted abuse about Phil Foden’s mother during the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Offensive chants were directed at the Manchester City forward during the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

“(It was) a lack of class, but it’s not Man United, it’s the people,” the City manager said afterward. “It’s lack of integrity, class and they should be ashamed.

“But it is happening everywhere, I would say, not just the U.K., everywhere.”

The Manchester derby is one of the fiercest rivalries in English soccer. But Guardiola believed United fans overstepped the mark by targeting England international Foden’s mother.

“We are so exposed, the people in the screen in the world of football — managers, owners and football players especially,” Guardiola said. “Honestly I don’t know, understand (what’s) in the mind the people… involving the mum of Phil.”

Foden struggled to make an impact in a disappointing derby, continuing a troubled season for last year’s player of the year in England.

The 24-year-old Foden is on a run of 13 games without a goal and has only scored 10 times in 40 appearances as City’s Premier League title defense has unraveled.

But Guardiola defended his player.

“When the team is not playing at the level that we had, it looks like everyone is not what they were. I see the passion and smile on his face every day in training and that is what I want,” he said. “His impact was incredible and he will be back.”

