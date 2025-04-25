Guardiola gives injury update on Man City stars Haaland and Rodri ahead of FA Cup semis

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland and Rodri, Manchester City’s two star players, are closing in on a return after…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland and Rodri, Manchester City’s two star players, are closing in on a return after long injury absences.

Just not in time for the FA Cup semifinals this weekend.

Haaland hasn’t played since hurting his ankle on March 30 but the striker is back in individual training.

“He’s getting better, step by step,” City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday. “Still didn’t train with the team but we’ll see in the next days how it will evolve.”

Rodri has been out for much longer, since sustaining an ACL injury on Sept. 22. The Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder is training with the main squad and “doing really well,” said Guardiola, who will be guided by the club’s medical staff.

“I don’t know what Rodri wants,” Guardiola said, “but the doctors are going to tell me, ‘Pep, you have the green light to give him some minutes’ or so on. I’ll rely on the doctors in that case.”

City plays Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium on Sunday after reaching the FA Cup semifinals for a seventh straight season. The team is aiming for a third straight appearance in the final, having won and lost the title match to Manchester United over the past two years.

After this weekend, City has four games left in the Premier League as it seeks to secure Champions League qualification before competing in the Club World Cup in the United States, which takes place in June and July.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.