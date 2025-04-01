Guardiola gives Haaland injury timeframe as Man City looks to adapt without star striker

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is expected to be sidelined for “between five to seven weeks”…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is expected to be sidelined for “between five to seven weeks” with an ankle injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.

Guardiola gave a more precise timeframe than was offered Monday by City, which only said Haaland was seeking specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury and should be fit to “play a further part in the remainder of this season.”

If the Norway international was to miss five weeks, he would likely be back for the final three league matches of the season and the FA Cup final on May 17 — should City beat Nottingham Forest in the semifinals.

If he misses seven weeks, Haaland would be set to return around the time of the FA Cup final and might only be able to play in City’s final Premier League match. City is heading to the United States in June for the 32-team Club World Cup.

City, which has won the last four Premier League titles, is in fifth place and battling to just finish in the Champions League qualification positions. This season, that is set to be the top five.

City will play Forest in the FA Cup semifinals being staged at Wembley Stadium on the weekend of April 26-27.

Guardiola, who said he was given Haaland’s likely injury timeframe by club doctors, expressed his frustration that injuries have ruined City’s season. Key midfielder Rodri has been out since September with ACL damage and City has been badly affected by injuries to its center backs, especially.

“Sometimes there are years when this kind of thing happens,” Guardiola said. “It’s happened all season and it could not be different at the end of the season.

“With all the injuries we have had this season, so sorry for them — and Erling as well.”

Haaland had just scored his 30th goal of the season during the FA Cup win at Bournemouth on Sunday when he tumbled in a challenge by Lewis Cook and saw his left ankle get trapped under the midfielder.

Omar Marmoush came on as a substitute, scored the winner and is likely to be tasked with replacing Haaland on a longer-term basis. There are no other senior strikers in City’s squad.

“We will find a solution with the players we have,” Guardiola said.

“We don’t have another player with his skills or specific qualities. But we have to adapt. For many years we have played in different ways up front.”

