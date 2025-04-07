Greg Millen, a longtime NHL goaltender and hockey analyst, dies at 67

Greg Millen, a longtime NHL goaltender and hockey analyst, died on Monday. He was 67. The NHL Alumni Association didn’t…

Greg Millen, a longtime NHL goaltender and hockey analyst, died on Monday. He was 67.

The NHL Alumni Association didn’t provide a cause in announcing his death on social media.

Millen suited up in 14 NHL seasons with six different teams — the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. He finished his career 215-284-89 with a 3.88 goals-against average. He also had 17 shutouts.

After his playing career, Millen immediately slid over into broadcasting. He was with the Ottawa Senators during their inaugural season in 1992-93.

Over his broadcasting career, Millen was part of CBC’s “Hockey Night in Canada” and the NHL on Sportsnet. He covered three Olympic Games, two World Cups of Hockey, 12 Stanley Cup finals and 12 NHL All-Star games.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins goaltender and NHL broadcaster, Greg Millen,” the team wrote in a statement on social media. Millen was a sixth-round pick of the Penguins in 1977.

The Blues echoed those sentiments on social media. Millen spent parts of six seasons with St. Louis.

Chris Pronger, a Hall of Fame defenseman, posted on social media: “Sad day learning of Greg Millen’s passing. He was one of the first NHL players I got to interact with when I was in Peterborough. He was in between NHL jobs and wanted to get some shots. Generous with his time and talking about the game. Lost a great man today. RIP Millsy.”

In a statement, Sportsnet said Millen was a “trusted and familiar voice in the homes of millions of Canadians for more than 30 years.” The network added: ”As both a player and broadcaster, Greg left an indelible mark on the sport, as well as everyone who had the pleasure to know him, watch him, and listen to him.”

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.