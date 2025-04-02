Gotham FC’s Tierna Davidson has torn ACL and will miss remainder of NWSL season

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Gotham FC defender and team captain Tierna Davidson will miss the rest of the National Women’s…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Gotham FC defender and team captain Tierna Davidson will miss the rest of the National Women’s Soccer League season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

The injury occurred during Gotham FC’s 0-0 draw with the Houston Dash on Friday.

“We are heartbroken for Tierna,” Gotham FC general manager and head of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West said in a statement. “Our club will do everything we can to support her through this recovery and rehabilitation process. We know she will come back stronger than ever.”

Davidson, 26, had joined Gotham FC last year after leading Chicago to three NWSL playoff berths. She made a career-high 19 appearances with 16 starts last year and had a team-high 56 clearances.

She also has appeared in 65 matches for the U.S. women’s national team and helped the team earn the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and win the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

