Giants slug 3 homers and continue fast start with a 10-4 win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Willy Adames and Mike Yastrzemski homered, and Tyler Fitzgerald also went deep, doubled and tripled to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 10-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

The Giants took two of three over the weekend from the Yankees and added a win against the defending NL East champions. Only San Diego (13-3) was off to a better start than the Giants (11-4) entering Monday.

Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies.

Giants reliever Erik Miller came within inches of allowing a three-run homer to J.T. Realmuto in the seventh only for the ball to land just foul in left. Miller struck out Realmuto looking, preserving an 8-4 lead.

Landen Roupp (1-1) struck out eight and allowed four runs in five innings as the Giants won for the fourth time in five games.

Roupp gave up three runs in the first inning — an early win for the Phillies’ tepid offense after they scored six runs total over the last four games.

Taijuan Walker (1-1) couldn’t hold the lead. Fitzgerald hit a three-run shot off Walker into the left field seats and Adames atoned for getting picked off first an inning earlier with a solo shot for a 6-3 lead.

Walker also was charged with a throwing error that affected his final line of six runs, four earned, with five strikeouts in five innings.

Yastrzemski added a two-run homer in the seventh and an RBI double in the ninth.

Key moments

Trailing 6-3, the Phillies had runners on second and third and no outs against Roupp in the fourth. Roupp retired the next three batters without allowing a run. Down 6-4 in the sixth, the Phillies wasted a Max Kepler’s leadoff double, leaving him stranded at third.

Key stat

Phillies manager Rob Thomson benched Brandon Marsh, who’s in an 0-for-26 slump. Johan Rojas replaced him and struck out three times, including one time each during the rally-killing fourth and sixth innings.

Up next

The Giants send RHP Justin Verlander (0-0, 6.92 ERA) to the mound in search of career win No. 263 against Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (2-0, 1.50 ERA).

