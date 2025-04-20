Giants ride Landen Roupp’s strong start and Matt Chapman’s 2-run homer to 3-2 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Landen Roupp struck out a career-high nine over seven innings, Matt Chapman hit a two-run home…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Landen Roupp struck out a career-high nine over seven innings, Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run, and the San Francisco Giants held on for a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Roupp gave up two runs and five hits and walked one in his 96-pitch effort. Tyler Rogers retired the side in order in the eighth, and Ryan Walker got Nolan Schanuel to fly out to left field with a runner on second in the ninth for his fifth save.

Roupp (2-1) relied heavily on a 77-mph curveball to induce 12 of his 18 swinging strikes, giving him a major league-high 42 swinging strikes with his breaking ball this season.

The right-hander made only two mistakes, which Mike Trout turned into a pair of home runs.

Trout’s franchise-record 28th multihomer game gave him eight homers this season, tied for second in baseball behind the Athletics’ Tyler Soderstrom with nine.

Angels starter Kyle Hendricks (0-2) gave up three runs and four hits in five innings, striking out one and walking two.

Chapman drove a changeup 384 feet over the left-field wall in the first inning for his fourth homer of the season and a 2-0 Giants lead. Mike Yastrzemski doubled to right-center with one out in the third and scored on Willy Adames’ RBI single to make it 3-0.

Key Moment

Trout sent a drive to the wall in left-center in the ninth where Heliot Ramos made a leaping catch to deny what would have been Trout’s third homer of the game.

Key Stat

The Angels have struck out 89 times and walked only eight times in 71 innings over their last eight games.

Up Next

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 4.13 ERA) will start the series finale for the Angels on Sunday. Right-hander Justin Verlander (0-1, 6.75) will pitch for the Giants.

