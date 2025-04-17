Giants bring 2-1 series lead over Phillies into game 4

San Francisco Giants (13-5, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10-8, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday,…

San Francisco Giants (13-5, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (1-0, 3.12 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -176, Giants +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 6-3 record at home and a 10-8 record overall. The Phillies have a 3-0 record in games decided by one run.

San Francisco has a 9-3 record in road games and a 13-5 record overall. The Giants rank fifth in the NL with 21 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Phillies with a .303 batting average, and has five doubles, three home runs, six walks and 11 RBI. Bryce Harper is 10-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with six home runs while slugging .515. Jung Hoo Lee is 14-for-40 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .210 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Giants: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

