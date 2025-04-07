Giants begin 3-game series at home against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (3-7) vs. San Francisco Giants (8-1) San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-1,…

Cincinnati Reds (3-7) vs. San Francisco Giants (8-1)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-1, 2.25 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -145, Reds +122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

San Francisco went 80-82 overall and 42-39 at home last season. The Giants scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 4.3 last season.

Cincinnati had a 77-85 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Reds slugged .388 with a .693 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

Reds: Matt McLain: day-to-day (hamstring), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

