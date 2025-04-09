Giants aim to avoid series sweep against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (5-7, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (8-3, second in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Cincinnati Reds (5-7, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (8-3, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (0-2, 5.91 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (0-0, 6.14 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -131, Reds +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants looking to sweep their three-game series.

San Francisco has gone 3-2 at home and 8-3 overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .379.

Cincinnati is 3-3 on the road and 5-7 overall. Reds pitchers have a collective 2.83 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Reds hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has four home runs while hitting .225 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 11-for-42 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

TJ Friedl has a home run and four RBI while hitting .250 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 9-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .224 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds: 4-6, .202 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

Reds: Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.