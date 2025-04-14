Finland defeats Switzerland and Germany hands Hungary fourth straight loss at women’s hockey worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Finland defeated Switzerland 2-1 Monday for its second victory at the women’s ice hockey…

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Finland defeated Switzerland 2-1 Monday for its second victory at the women’s ice hockey world championship.

Ronja Savolainen scored a short-handed goal midway through the opening period and Michelle Karvinen doubled the lead in the second.

Alina Muller answered with the first Swiss goal at the tournament after previous losses to the Czech Republic and Canada.

Switzerland plays one more game in Group A against the United States on Tuesday.

Earlier, Germany handed Hungary a fourth straight loss by winning 4-1 to ensure its opponent will be relegated back to the lower division.

Nicola Hadraschek scored twice, Laura Kluge had a goal and two assists and Katarina Jobst-Smith also scored to give Germany a second win in Group B.

Emma Kreisz scored Hungary’s first goal of the tournament.

Germany will play its final group stage game against Japan on Tuesday.

Later Monday, defending champion Canada hopes to recover from a 2-1 loss to the United States in a Group A game against host Czech Republic.

