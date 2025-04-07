George Springer hits 3 RBI singles, José Berríos goes 7 strong and Blue Jays beat Red Sox 6-2

BOSTON (AP) — George Springer had three RBI singles, José Berríos pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the Blue…

BOSTON (AP) — George Springer had three RBI singles, José Berríos pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on a chilly, misty Monday night at Fenway Park.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two singles and scored a run in his first game after agreeing to a $500-million, 14-year deal with Toronto, which was swept in a three-game series against the Mets over the weekend.

Will Wagner added an RBI single, and Andrés Giménez had a sacrifice fly and stole two bases before scoring from second each time on a two-out single by Springer, who had four singles.

Coming off a doubleheader sweep over St. Louis on Sunday, the Red Sox had their five-game winning streak snapped. Rafael Devers had a sacrifice fly and Triston Casas an RBI single.

Berríos (1-1) allowed four hits, walked three and fanned two, giving the Blue Jays their eighth straight start with three or fewer runs.

Boston centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela made a spectacular sliding catch on Bo Bichette’s drive to the warning track on the game’s first pitch.

Richard Fitts (0-2) gave up three runs in six innings.

Red Sox catcher Connor Wong left with a bruised left hand after being called for catcher’s interference an inning earlier.

With his lofty deal not made official by the team yet, Guerrero had to dive away from Springer’s hard foul ball down the third-base line before scoring on his hit two pitches later that made it 2-0 in the third.

The game time temperature was 38 degrees with a wind chill near freezing.

LHP Garrett Crochet (1-0, 1.38 ERA) makes his first Fenway start for the Red Sox on Tuesday. LHP Easton Lucas (0-0, 0.00) is set to go for the Blue Jays after tossing five one-hit innings in his first MLB start on April 2 against Washington.

