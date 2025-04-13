Garrett Crochet fans 11 as Red Sox beat White Sox 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Garrett Crochet struck out 11 in 7 1/3 innings in his first start against his former team,…

CHICAGO (AP) — Garrett Crochet struck out 11 in 7 1/3 innings in his first start against his former team, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

Trevor Story hit a two-run double and a solo homer for Boston, which had dropped five of six. Alex Bregman had two hits and scored a run.

Crochet (2-1) lost his bid for a no-hitter when Chase Meidroth hit a one-out single in the eighth. The ace left-hander was lifted after Meidroth’s grounder went into left field.

Crochet was traded from the White Sox to the Red Sox in December for a package of four prospects that included Meidroth.

Matt Thaiss hit an RBI single off Garrett Whitlock, but Joshua Palacios struck out and Miguel Vargas flied out to left.

Story hit his third homer in the ninth, and Aroldis Chapman got three outs for his third save.

Shane Smith (0-1) pitched six innings of two-run ball for Chicago.

Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts last year for a White Sox team that went 41-121. He was picked for the AL All-Star team in his first season as a starter.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Edouard Julien homered off former Auburn teammate Casey Mize, Byron Buxton also went deep and Minnesota beat Detroit to stop a three-game losing streak.

Buxton and Ty France had two hits apiece for Minnesota, which won for just the second time in eight games.

Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1) allowed one run and five hits with five strikeouts, and Louis Varland, Cole Sands, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran each followed with a hitless inning, combining for seven strikeouts and one walk.

Spencer Torkelson homered for the second straight game and Kerry Carpenter had two hits for Detroit, which had won seven of eight.

Mize (2-1) gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Minnesota led 2-1 in the sixth when Julien hit an opposite-field home run off the left field foul pole for his first home run this season. Buxton doubled and, three batters later, France hit an RBI single on a chopper up the middle.

Buxton’s homer in the first and Brooks Lee’s run-scoring single in the second built a 2-0 lead. Lee was playing his first game this season after recovering from a back strain.

Infielder José Miranda, hitting .167 with 13 strikeouts, was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, one day after he failed to run hard from first to second on a potential forceout, costing an out when second baseman Colt Keith failed to touch the base.

CARDINALS 7, PHILLIES 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matthew Liberatore pitched six shutout innings, Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker homered and St. Louis beat Philadelphia.

Liberatore (1-1) allowed three hits, walked one and matched his season high with seven strikeouts.

Phil Maton, JoJo Romero and Kyle Leahy each pitched a scoreless inning for the Cardinals, who got their second shutout of the season after blanking the Phillies on Friday night.

Zack Wheeler (1-1) allowed four runs and seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts in six innings.

Contreras hit his first homer of the season to left field off Wheeler in the fourth inning to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. Contreras had not homered in his previous 25 games dating to Aug. 10, 2024.

Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman each doubled down the left field line in the sixth to expand the Cardinals’ lead to 4-0.

Walker hit his second home run of the season to left field in the top of the seventh to put St. Louis ahead 7-0.

RAYS 8, BRAVES 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero hit a three-run homer, and Tampa Bay Rays beat Atlanta in front of a sellout crowd of 10,046 at George M. Steinbrenner Field.​

Yandy Díaz also went deep for Tampa Bay, which won two of three in the weekend series. Joe Boyle (1-0) struck out seven in five hitless innings.

Caminero committed a costly error in Atlanta’s three-run sixth. But he responded with a drive to right in the bottom half for his third homer of the season. He also connected on Saturday.

Atlanta finished with four hits while dropping to 1-9 on the road this season.

Braves ace Chris Sale permitted four runs — three earned — and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner struck out seven and walked three.

Christopher Morel’s RBI single lifted the Rays to a 4-0 lead in the fifth.

Boyle made a spot start for the Rays, who wanted to push Shane Baz back to Monday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox. He was charged with two unearned runs.

REDS 4, PIRATES 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene pitched seven sparkling innings, and Cincinnati completed a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh with a victory.

Greene (2-1) allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked one. The 6-foot-5 right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings.

Reds pitchers retired their final 23 batters.

Santiago Espinal hit a two-run single against Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2) in the third. Elly De La Cruz added an RBI single in Cincinnati’s two-run fifth.

Mlodzinski allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

GIANTS 5, YANKEES 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Jung Hoo Lee homered in consecutive at-bats off Carlos Rodón for his first career multi-homer game, and San Francisco rallied from a three-run deficit to beat New York.

San Francisco has won nine of 12 games and took a regular-season series in the Bronx for the first time.

New York has lost five of seven games and three of its last four series. Yankees starters have a 5.40 ERA, tied with Baltimore for highest in the major leagues.

Rodón (1-3) allowed four runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has allowed five runs in his last three starts after issuing walks and his 36 homers allowed since the start of 2024 are tied with Toronto’s Jose Berríos for the most in the majors.

ROYALS 4, GUARDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cole Ragans struck out 10, walked none and allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings, getting his first win this season as Kansas City overcame a two-run deficit to beat Cleveland and stop the Guardians’ five-game winning streak.

Ragans (1-0), a 27-year-old left-hander who finished fourth in AL Cy Young Award voting last year, gave up two runs — one earned — while throwing 64 of 89 pitches for strikes.

Maikel Garcia had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run double off Ben Lively (0-2) in the fifth that put the Royals ahead 4-2. Salvador Perez had tied the score in the fourth with his second home run this season, a two-run drive.

Lucas Erceg got the last out in the eighth and Carlos Estévez allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, then struck out three straight batters for his fifth save in six chances.

No. 9 batter Kyle Isbel also had three hits for the Royals.

Lively (0-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Daniel Schneemann had an RBI double in a two-run second.

ASTROS 7, ANGELS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Isaac Paredes hit a three-run homer to cap Houston’s five-run second inning, Hayden Wesneski struck out a career-high 10 as Houston beats Los Angeles.

Cam Smith and Mauricio Dubón hit RBI singles off Angels starter Kyle Hendricks (0-1) before Paredes launched his home run into the Crawford Boxes to give the Astros a 5-2 lead. Paredes has homered in three straight games, all to left field.

Jeremy Peña had an RBI groundout in the sixth and Jose Altuve hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Wesneski (1-1) allowed three runs — all on solo home runs — and five hits in six innings. He retired 11 straight during one stretch before Kevin Newman’s two-out single in the fifth.

Taylor Ward led off for the Angels with a solo homer, his 10th career leadoff home run. He has five homers in his last five games.

Nolan Schanuel hit a solo shot in the second and Jorge Soler hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Hendricks allowed five runs and four hits in four innings. Hendricks had allowed two runs over 11 innings in his first two starts this season.

BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 6, 10 INNINGS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Myles Straw drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning to cap a comeback that carried Toronto past Baltimore.

Alejandro Kirk homered and drove in two runs for the Blue Jays, who trailed 6-3 in the eighth before rallying to earn a split of the rain-shortened two-game series.

Ryan Mountcastle and Tyler O’Neill went deep and Gunnar Henderson had three hits for the Orioles, who were denied their first winning streak and series victory of the year.

In the 10th, Ernie Clement singled to put runners on the corners before Straw hit a slow roller to third off Matt Bowman (0-1).

Jeff Hoffman (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief.

Kirk doubled in a run, Davis Schneider hit an RBI single and Bo Bichette added a run-scoring single off Yennier Cano to tie it up in the eighth.

A frustrated George Springer was removed with “left wrist discomfort,” according to the Blue Jays, in the fifth inning.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected by home plate umpire John Bacon in the third inning for arguing a third strike call on Jordan Westburg.

MARLINS 11, NATIONALS 4

MIAMI (AP) — Matt Mervis hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Miami beat Washington in the rubber game of the weekend set.

Miami manager Clayton McCullough sent Mervis up to hit for Jonah Bride with two outs and two on. Mervis drove a fastball from Jorge López deep to center for his fifth homer this season.

Kyle Stowers hit a two-run double as the Marlins pulled away with four runs in the eighth.

Stowers and Eric Wagaman each had three of Miami’s 14 hits. Ronny Henriquez (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

PADRES 6, ROCKIES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael King threw a two-hitter for his first career complete game, and San Diego shut out Colorado for the third straight game.

It was the first time the Padres had shut out an opponent in a series of at least three games. They beat the Rockies 2-0 on a four-hitter on Saturday night and 8-0 on a three-hitter on Friday night.

Colorado, coming off consecutive seasons of at least 100 losses, dropped to a major league-worst 3-12, including a 1-8 record on the road.

It was the 34th time that a team had shut out its opponent for an entire series of three-plus games since 1901, and the first since Cleveland did it against Kansas City in August 2017.

The Padres improved to 10-0 at home. They have the best record in the majors at 13-3.

King (3-0) retired his first 13 batters before Michael Toglia singled with one out in the fifth. He walked Hunter Goodman with two outs in the eighth and allowed a single by Ezequiel Tovar with one out in the ninth.

METS 8, ATHLETICS 0

WES SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kodai Senga became the first Mets pitcher to threw seven innings this year, and New York beat the Athletics for its fourth straight series win.

Senga (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out four and walked two, throwing a season-high 79 pitches and lowering his ERA to 1.06. A.J. Minter and Max Kranick combined for one-hit relief in the Mets’ third shutout in 15 games; last year, they got their first shutout in game No. 92.

Luis Torrens had three hits and two RBIs, raising his average to .333. Mark Vientos, who entered hitting .120 with one RBI, had an run-scoring double and bases-loaded walk as the Mets won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Luis Severino (0-3), who left the Mets during the offseason to sign a $67 million, three-year contract with the A’s, allowed one run, four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Torrens had a two-out RBI single in the sixth. Lindor doubled in a run in the seventh and scored when Noah Murdock walked Vientos with the bases loaded, and Vientos and Torrens had RBI double in a four-run ninth that included Brett Baty driving in a run with his first big league triple.

Mets center fielder Jose Siri, who left Saturday’s game after fouling a ball off his left shin, has pain and could be headed to the injured list, according to manager Carlos Mendoza.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered for a third straight game to spark Seattle to a win and a sweep of Texas.

Raleigh sent a two-run shot out to right field off Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning.

The win brings Seattle to .500 on the season (8-8). The Mariners never trailed in their fourth straight victory.

Logan Gilbert (1-1) allowed just one run — a second-inning homer by Dustin Harris — in five innings. He surrendered three hits and a walk, striking out seven. It was the second homer for Harris in 10 major league at-bats.

Eovaldi (1-2) didn’t make it out of the sixth. Julio Rodríguez led off with a single and Jorge Polanco reached on an error by first baseman Jake Burger. Eovaldi exited after hitting Raleigh and Randy Arozarena to force in a run.

Seattle’s Gabe Speier, Carlos Vargas and Trent Thornton all pitched a scoreless inning without allowing a baserunner. Andrés Muñoz notched his sixth save with a scoreless ninth. Muñoz has not allowed a run in his first eight innings, striking out 12.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, BREWERS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a go-ahead single in the seventh, and Arizona overcame a two-run, first-inning deficit to beat Milwaukee for its fourth win in five games,.

William Contreras hit a two-run homer in the first off Zac Gallen, who has a 4.64 ERA through four starts. Gallen allowed five hits and three walks in six innings.

Freddy Peralta threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the fifth and Tim Tawa tied the score in the sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Corbin Carroll singled leading off Bryan Hudson (0-1) starting the seventh, advanced on a balk and Geraldo Perdomo’s sacrifice, then scored on Naylor’s single.

Alek Thomas added a two-run single in the eighth against Grant Anderson.

CUBS 4, DODGERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his first two home runs of the season, including a go-ahead solo shot in the seventh inning, Michael Busch homered against his former team again and Chicago beat Los Angeles.

Ethan Roberts (1-0), the fourth of seven Cubs pitchers used, got the win after getting two outs in the sixth inning. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save as the Cubs took two of three from the Dodgers.

Crow-Armstrong blasted a 412-foot shot over the center-field wall off Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen (0-2) to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead in the seventh.

Chicago made it 4-2 in the eighth when Nico Hoerner lined a two-out RBI single that right fielder Teoscar Hernández nearly made a spectacular diving catch on.

Cubs relievers Julian Merryweather, Porter Hodge and Pressly combined for three hitless innings.

Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow gave up three hits in six innings, but two left the yard. Crow-Armstrong opened the third with a 370-foot drive off the right-field pole for a 1-1 tie. Busch capped a nine-pitch at-bat with a homer for a 2-1 Cubs lead in the sixth.

The Dodgers answered in the bottom of the sixth on Max Muncy’s sacrifice fly that tied it at 2.

