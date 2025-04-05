Gallese’s 4 saves help Orlando tie 0-0 with Union

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Pedro Gallese finished with four saves for Orlando City on Saturday night in a 0-0 tie…

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Pedro Gallese finished with four saves for Orlando City on Saturday night in a 0-0 tie with Philadelphia Union.

Gallese had his first shutout of the season for Orlando (3-2-2) after conceding 11 goals over his first first starts.

Andre Blake had three saves for Philadelphia (4-2-1), including a lunging one-hand stop in the 41st minute and another in the 70th.

The Union had 58% possession and outshot Orlando 20-6, 10-1 in the first half.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.