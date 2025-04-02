Gallen ties career high with 13 strikeouts and Gurriel homers as Diamondbacks beat Yankees 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Zac Gallen tied his career high with 13 strikeouts while extending his scoreless streak against the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Zac Gallen tied his career high with 13 strikeouts while extending his scoreless streak against the New York Yankees to 18 2/3 innings, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer in the first off Carlos Rodón that started the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 win Wednesday night.

Gallen (1-1) rebounded from an opening day loss to the Chicago Cubs by allowing three hits with no walks. He got 10 strikeouts on his knuckle-curve and improved to 3-0 against the Yankees.

He also fanned 13 at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 22, 2022.

A.J. Puk allowed Anthony Volpe’s opposite-field three-run homer in the ninth, then retired Austin Wells on a foulout and struck out Jasson Domínguez for his second save in two nights.

Aaron Judge had three of the Yankees’ 16 strikeouts. New York has whiffed 30 times in losing the first two games of the series after an opening sweep of Milwaukee.

Rodón (1-1) allowed four runs, three hits and four walks in the first two innings, his velocity down about 2.5 mph, but then threw four hitless innings.

Ketel Marte walked leading off the game after falling behind 0-2, and Gurriel drove an 0-2 fastball into the left-field second deck.

Geraldo Perdomo hit a sacrifice fly in the second and Marte followed with an RBI single. A short while later, Arizona announced Marte had agreed to a contract guaranteeing $116.5 million through 2031.

Marte also made a nice stop on Cody Bellinger while falling in the sixth and from a sitting position threw to second for a forceout.

Rodón, in short sleeves on a 42-degree night, was hit on the right forearm by a 115.5 mph liner off the bat of Marte in the fifth and recovered to throw him out at first. Rodón said X-rays were negative.

Key moment

Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled in the third and Wells hit a one-out double, but Gallen struck out Domínguez and Ben Rice.

Key stat

Before his home run, Gurriel had been hitless in his prior 34 at-bats against the Yankees dating to August 2022.

Up next

Yankees RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-0) and Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (1-0) start Thursday’s series finale.

