Fresh vs. familiar is the theme as U.S., Canada resume rivalry at women’s world hockey championships

Three years of major tinkering has U.S. women’s hockey coach John Wroblewski believing he has finally captured the right mix of experience and youth heading into the world championships.

“For the first time, I think we have answers instead of questions,” Wroblewski said, assessing the roster overhaul he’s overseen since taking over after Team USA’s loss to arch-rival Canada at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

“These are answers that the players have provided us as opposed to us needing to figure things out or piece together,” he added. “Not only are they ready to make the team, but they’re ready to provide a spark.”

Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin makes no apologies for her veteran-laden, defending champion group heading to the Czech Republic to compete in the 10-nation tournament opening Wednesday.

“Both teams are different. We are a little more old and we’re all aware of that. And they have so many college kids on their team,” Poulin said. “It’s exciting. I don’t think we’re satisfied.”

Fresh vs. the familiar is the theme involving one of sports’ longest-running and fiercest rivalries, with the game’s global powers set to face off in the final major tune-up before the 2026 Winter Games in Milan.

“It’s pivotal. It’s really important for us to see where we’re at,” said U.S. forward Hilary Knight, a four-time Olympian making her 15th world championship appearance.

“It’s not a secret that we have a split down the middle of veterans and sort of newer players,” she said of a roster featuring nine college players and just 13 holdovers from 2022. “To get those reps, those mental maps kind of going and then to be able to, less than a year later, do it on the biggest stage of your life is going to be critical.”

And don’t discount the hosts. The Carla MacLeod-coached Czech Republic team looks forward to showcase the competitive gains its made by winning bronze at two of the past three worlds, and after making its Olympic debut in 2022.

“It will never be lost on us that we get the privilege of playing at home,” MacLeod said. “Four years ago, not a lot of people would have believed that this could have been a true story with the excitement and the potential of this team.”

Defending bronze medalist Finland, Sweden and Germany are also in the mix of contenders. The field is rounded out by Switzerland, Japan, Hungary and Norway, making its first tournament appearance since 1997.

The focus, as always, revolves around the North Americans, and two nations that have dominated the 23 previous tournaments. Canada has won 13 world titles, including three of the past four, and the U.S. 10.

While the American roster includes veterans in Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Alex Carpenter and Lee Stecklein’s return after a two-year absence, much of has changed under Wroblewski. The tournament marks a coming-out party for USA Hockey’s next generation with nine players 22 or younger.

It’s a group headed by University of Wisconsin juniors Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards and Kristen Simms, and 19-year-old Ohio State forward Joy Dunne. Even the goalies are young, with 25-year-old Aerin Frankel having cemented her starting role.

The roster represents the culmination of Wroblewski’s vision to instill a dynamic puck-moving element to a team knocked for being plodding and over-reliant on veterans at Beijing.

The Canadians aren’t bereft of youth, with 18-year-old Chloe Primerano making her international debut on the senior squad. However, this is a team made up of 17 holdovers from 2022, and seeking to cement its legacy in turning around a program that hit its low point with a bronze-medal finish at the 2019 worlds at Finland.

“Our team might be considered old, but I think that’s one of our biggest strengths,” forward Sarah Fillier said.

Injuries are an issue for Canada. Starting goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens’ status is uncertain after hurting her left knee in PWHL play. Top-line forward Sarah Nurse is set to play while coming off a lower-body injury. Meantime, Hannah Miller’s national team debut is on hold for one year after being deemed ineligible due to her recent stint playing for China.

An added dimension to this year’s tournament is the PWHL’s impact, with the six-team league close to completing its second season. Aside from the league populating a majority of the U.S. and Canadian rosters, five other nations feature PWHL players, led by the Czech Republic with nine.

The league has already influenced international play based on the more physical style allowed at last year’s tournament. Yet to be measured is how PWHL playing experience raises the competitive bar among non-North American nations.

Wroblewski sees the difference in comparing what he saw last year, as opposed to the 2023 worlds.

“There is so much more connectivity going on out there. And I won’t relate it to system work,” Wroblewski said. “Players are starting to understand, their computers are turning on their gamesmanship is on full display most nights.”

