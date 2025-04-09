France’s Dominique Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Paige Bueckers goes No. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers is clearly the best-known player in Monday’s WNBA draft, but Dominique Malonga of France…

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers is clearly the best-known player in Monday’s WNBA draft, but Dominique Malonga of France is among the most interesting.

Curiosity around the 6-foot-6 forward seems to be growing.

“She is a unbelievably intriguing player because she has size, athleticism and range,” former Washington Mystics general manager Mike Thibault said. “She’s got a wide range of skills, which makes her pretty intriguing.”

There’s not much doubt Bueckers is going to have an immediate impact in Dallas on and off the court as the team’s first pick, giving the Wings one of the most efficient players coming out of college in quite some time.

Whether other players in the draft can offer quick help to teams will be seen over the next few months. A lot of that depends on which teams draft which players and how that fit evolves.

It certainly applies to Malonga, who played for France’s national team at last year’s Paris Olympics.

Still only 19, she averaged 15.0 points and 10.3 rebounds this season while playing professional basketball for Lyon.

“If she were in the U.S.,” Thibault said, “she would be a college sophomore basically with all that potential in front of her.”

ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli believes players in this draft have a chance to be successful, though they don’t bring the name recognition or resumes the players in last year’s draft had.

“I think the timing for this class with expansion and the increased value in franchises and in the growth of the game will bring another level of incredible play from these players that have already been on a stage similar,” Antonelli said.

Five teams in the league don’t even have first round picks: New York, Indiana, Phoenix and Atlanta all traded away their picks. Las Vegas forfeited its pick following an investigation by the league in 2023 that found the franchise violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.

Washington has three picks in the first round and Connecticut has two. Both teams are rebuilding and players could find a lot of available minutes there. There’s also the expansion Golden State franchise that should have a lot of open spots, too.

Here are some players to keep an eye on that could dictate how the draft unfolds once Dallas makes Bueckers the expected No. 1 player selected:

French connection

Malonga isn’t the only player in the draft who has honed her skills in France. Juste Jocyte, Malonga’s Lyon teammate in the French basketball league, is also expected to be taken in the first round.

If Seattle takes her second, she’ll be paired with an already strong frontcourt alongside Ezi Magbegor and Nneka Ogwumike, which could give the Storm a formidable front line.

Jocyte is a versatile player who can play any of the guard positions and is really effective in the pick and roll. The Lithuanian, who is also 19 years old, scored 22 points against Belgium in EuroBasket qualifying a few months ago. She has a toughness about her and is fundamentally sound.

“She’s left-handed and knows how to play with or without the ball in her hands,” Thibault said. “Not a true point guard, but can handle the ball. She’s a smart player who knows how to use screens.”

Morrow’s time is today

Aneesah Morrow has a nose for the ball with a desire to go get it.

She is just 6-1, but led the nation in double-doubles, averaging 18.7 points and 13.5 rebounds a game with LSU to finish second all-time behind Courtney Paris in that category. She is able to grab boards over much taller opponents and just has a knack for rebounding. She shot 49% from the field, but most of her shots came from close to the basket. She’ll need to increase her range.

Scorers who are fantastic facilitators

Georgia Amoore and Hailey Van Lith are combo guards who can score and also distribute to teammates.

Amoore averaged 19.6 points and 6.9 assists at Kentucky this season after transferring from Virginia Tech. At 5-6, she might have a more difficult time getting her shot off then she did in college.

Van Lith benefitted from playing in the Olympics and winning a bronze medal with the USA Basketball 3-on-3 team last year. She averaged 17.7 points and 5.4 assists this past season to help TCU reach the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.