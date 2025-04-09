Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott suspended after accusations of sexual abuse

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott was suspended by the sport’s governing body on Wednesday after being accused of sexually…

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott was suspended by the sport’s governing body on Wednesday after being accused of sexually abusing children.

The 47-year-old Dott is facing two charges of historic sex abuse against a boy and a girl.

According to court papers seen by the Associated Press, the alleged abuse took place from 1993-96 and from 2006-10.

A hearing has been assigned for June 11 at Glasgow High Court.

A statement published by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association read: “Graeme Dott has been suspended by the WPBSA due to a case which is scheduled to be heard before the High Court in Scotland.

“Whilst court proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the WPBSA to make any further comment.”

Dott won the world snooker championship in 2006 after beating Peter Ebdon in the final at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. The Scottish player also reached the final on two other occasions, losing to Ronnie O’Sullivan in 2004 and Neil Robertson in 2010.

Dott is currently ranked No. 56 in the world and was set to enter qualifying for the world snooker championship, which started this week.

