Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez says he’s been approached by teams about a return to F1

LONDON (AP) — Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez says he is in talks with Formula 1 teams about a return to the grid after having his contract ended two years early.

A six-time race winner across 14 years in F1, Perez was replaced at Red Bull this season by Liam Lawson, who also struggled and was quickly demoted.

“Especially last year, I didn’t get to show what I’m able to do as a driver,” Perez said in an interview with the F1 website. “Now, all of a sudden, people realize how difficult the car is to drive.”

The 35-year-old Mexican said he had been “approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi,” referencing his final race last December as teammate to F1 champion Max Verstappen.

“There are a few very interesting projects out there. It’s good to be in this position knowing that people are keen on you as a drive,” he said.

“People have short memories in F1. People realize that my position was not the easiest one in F1. And I’ve done extremely well overall.”

Perez was runner-up to Verstappen in the 2023 driver standings and has 39 career finishes on a race podium.

He said from his home in Mexico he will take “at least six months” to weigh his options and decide on a next career move.

Verstappen’s new Red Bull teammate at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend is Yuki Tsunoda.

