Former Man United prospect Joe Thompson dies at 36 after third cancer diagnosis

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joe Thompson, a former Manchester United academy player who made more than 200 appearances for local club Rochdale, has died. He was 36.

Fifth-tier English club Rochdale announced that Thompson, who had been fighting cancer for a third time, died Thursday at home with family by his side.

“We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality,” Rochdale said in a statement on Friday.

“He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story. Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae.”

A midfielder, Thompson was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013 while playing for Tranmere. The disease returned three years later.

Thompson announced he was cancer-free in 2017 and less than a year later entered himself “into Rochdale folklore,” the club said, by coming off the bench in the final game of the 2017-18 season to score in a 1-0 win that kept the team in the third tier.

He retired in 2019 and went on to become a motivational speaker and soccer pundit. He also held an ambassadorial role with United.

Last year, Thompson was diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

United posted a tribute to Thompson on its social media channels, saying he “epitomized our club’s values.”

Rochdale, located just north of Manchester, said its players would wear black armbands during Friday’s match at Altrincham in the National League.

