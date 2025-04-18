Former Jazz owners buy Salt Lake City-area professional soccer teams

SANDY, Utah (AP) — The former owners of the Utah Jazz bought controlling interest of professional soccer teams Real Salt…

SANDY, Utah (AP) — The former owners of the Utah Jazz bought controlling interest of professional soccer teams Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals on Friday.

The Miller family and Miller Sports + Entertainment owned the Jazz for 35 years before selling the NBA franchise in 2020.

David Blitzer will remain with the MLS and NWSL teams as minority owner and as the second-largest shareholder.

“The Millers have a long-standing commitment to community, youth sports, and sound business operations, and we have a proven history with David, one of the most accomplished sports owners in the world,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “Together, this group is perfectly positioned to strengthen the club and grow soccer in Utah and the region.”

Real Salt Lake was founded in 2004 and began playing in MLS the following year. The Utah Royals were reestablished in 2023 after a previous stint in the NWSL.

“This powerful partnership between the Miller family and David Blitzer will elevate women’s soccer in Utah and continue to build fandom for the Royals FC,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement.

