Former Inter Milan and Brazil striker Jair da Costa dies at 84

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian striker Jair da Costa, who helped Inter Milan win its first two European Cups in the 1960s, has died in Osasco, outside Sao Paulo. He was 84.

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced the death on Saturday without elaborating.

Da Costa was a key forward for the Inter side which won the European Cup in 1963 against Alfredo Di Stefano’s Real Madrid, and in 1964 against Eusebio’s Benfica. Da Costa scored the only goal in the 1964 final at the San Siro. He also won four Serie A titles.

“Jair has passed away. A right winger with phenomenal dribbling, he won everything with the Grande Inter,” the Italian club said in its social media channels. The club added the Brazilian has “a place in the eternity of a legendary team.”

Da Costa started his professional career at Sao Paulo club Portuguesa in 1960. He was in Brazil’s World Cup-winning squad in 1962 but didn’t play because he was a substitute for one of the team’s stars, Mané Garrincha.

Da Costa returned to Brazil after a spell at Roma and won a Sao Paulo state championship in 1973 with Pele’s Santos. He ended his career in 1976 playing for Canada’s Windsor Star.

