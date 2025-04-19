Former Croatia midfielder Nikola Pokrivač dies in car accident at age 39

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Nikola Pokrivač, a former Croatia national team midfielder who played at the 2008 European Championship, has…

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Nikola Pokrivač, a former Croatia national team midfielder who played at the 2008 European Championship, has died in a car accident, his country’s soccer federation said. He was 39.

The federation announced that Pokrivač died Friday night in a car accident in the city of Karlovac.

Pokrivač played for Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco and Salzburg before being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2015.

Pokrivač made 15 appearances for Croatia’s national team.

Marijan Kustić, president of the Croatian Football Federation, called Pokrivač a “great football player” who “showed great courage in life by overcoming a terrible disease.” He offered condolences to Pokrivač’s family.

Dinamo said in a statement that Pokrivač was a talented midfielder who played 69 times for the team and participated in four championship titles.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.