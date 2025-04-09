Foerster scores hat trick as Flyers down Rangers 8-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyson Foerster scored a hat trick and rookie Aleksei Kolosov made 24 saves as the Philadelphia…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyson Foerster scored a hat trick and rookie Aleksei Kolosov made 24 saves as the Philadelphia Flyers downed the New York Rangers 8-5 on Wednesday night to put the Rangers on the brink of elimination from the playoff race.

After Sean Couturier scored at 11:55 of the third to put the Flyers ahead 5-4, Foerster scored his second and third goals of the game to cement the win. Garnet Hathaway, Travis Sanheim, Jakob Pelletier and Owen Tippett also scored for Philadelphia.

Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin, Jonny Brodzinski, J.T. Miller and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who trail Montreal by eight points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers and Canadiens each have four games left.

Mika Zibanejad had four assists for New York.

Miller gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead at 7:01 of the third, but Pelletier knotted the contest a minute later before Couturier scored. Foerster’s second of the night came with 4:27 left. He completed his first career hat trick with an empty net goal with 55 seconds remaining.

Tippett also scored into an empty net at 43 seconds later.

Jonathan Quick made 21 saves in defeat.

Takeaways

The Rangers fell to 18-19-3 at Madison Square Garden, where they were 30-11-0 last season.

Philadelphia won for the first time in seven road games. The Flyers are 5-11-1 since March 4.

Key moment

Long-time Rangers television play-by-play voice Sam Rosen, who is retiring after a 40-year career in the booth, was joined by former partner John Davidson for one more broadcast on TNT.

Key stats

Panarin’s goal was the 300th of his career.

Up next

The Rangers visit the New York Islanders on Thursday. The Flyers host the Islanders on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.