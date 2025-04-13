Flames beat the Sharks 5-2 to bolster their late playoff push

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich broke a tie at 1:30 of the third period with the first of his…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich broke a tie at 1:30 of the third period with the first of his two goals and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Sunday night to bolster their late playoff push.

Calgary won for the third time in four games to pull within two points of St. Louis for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference and three of Minnesota for the first wild card. The Flames have two games left, while the Blues and Wild each have one to go.

MacKenzie Weegar, Adam Klapka and Matt Coronato also scored for Calgary, and Dustin Wolf made 28 saves.

Tyler Toffoli scored his 30th goal for San Jose. Jan Rutta also scored, and Georgi Romanov stopped 25 shots. Last overall in the NHL, the Sharks have lost nine straight.

The Sharks are at Vancouver on Monday night and close the season at home against Edmonton on Wednesday night. The Flames host Vegas on Tuesday night and end the regular season in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

