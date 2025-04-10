FIA deputy president resigns in protest at how the auto racing governing body is run

PARIS (AP) — Turmoil at the FIA, the governing body for auto racing series like Formula 1, has deepened after…

Robert Reid was a running mate when FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem was elected in 2021. His resignation is the latest sign of discontent with the direction taken by the FIA under Ben Sulayem, whose tenure has seen a rift with F1 drivers and numerous senior officials leave or be replaced.

“I took on this role to help deliver greater transparency, stronger governance, and more collaborative leadership,” Reid posted on social media on Thursday.

“Over time, those principles have been increasingly set aside and I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that no longer reflects them.”

The FIA has clashed with F1 drivers over Ben Sulayem’s plans to crack down on swearing. New rules introduced for 2025 make it possible for the FIA to suspend drivers who repeatedly swear or make political statements.

F1 champion Max Verstappen kept his answers to a minimum at an FIA news conference last year after he was punished for swearing. Drivers in the world rally championship last month boycotted interviews to protest a fine issued to a driver who used an expletive in an interview.

Reid, a former world champion rally co-driver, isn’t the only voice at the FIA to express concern at how it is run.

British representative David Richards, a colleague of Reid’s from his rallying days, said on Wednesday he was seeking a meeting with Ben Sulayem. Richards alleged he was excluded from a meeting of the FIA world motor sport council for refusing to sign a document he called a “gagging order” that would ban public discussion of key topics.

The FIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Reid’s resignation.

