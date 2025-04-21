FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 NBA Bonus for Pistons-Knicks, Clippers-Nuggets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with this FanDuel promo code offer and secure a 50-1 odds boost on the NBA. New users who take advantage of this offer can bet $5 to get $250 in bonuses with a win. Click here to start the registration process.







New players will have access to this 50-1 odds boost on Knicks-Pistons and Nuggets-Clippers. Activate this offer and start with a $5 bet on the NBA or any other game to win $250 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have tons of ways to get in on the action during the NBA playoffs. Players can start with this $250 bonus before checking out the other in-app offers.

Click here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $5 bet to win $250 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 NBA Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos NBA Playoffs No-Sweat, 30% MLB homers boost, $1M Downtown Jackpot, Padres-Astros boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook will have access to a 50-1 odds boost. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game. This will trigger a $250 bonus with a win.

Anyone who secures this bonus will have the chance to test out the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Use these bonus bets to make picks on the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, MLB or any other sport.

How to Register With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players can secure this offer without the need for a promo code. Set up a new user profile in a matter of minutes:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Place a $5 bet on the NBA playoffs or any other sport. Players who pick a winner will receive $250 in bonuses.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport.

Monday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

The NBA playoffs are off and running, and FanDuel Sportsbook has tons of different ways to get in on the action. There are two games on Monday night — Knicks-Pistons and Nuggets-Clippers. Anyone who takes advantage of this new promo will have the chance to raise the stakes on either game.

The Knicks and Nuggets held onto home court advantage in the first games of these series. Will they be able to keep that momentum in Game 2 or will the underdogs steal a win? Take a look at the current FanDuel Sportsbook spreads on these games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

New York Knicks (-7) vs. Detroit Pistons

Denver Nuggets (+1.5) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.