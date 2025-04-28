Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Secure $1,000 No Sweat Bets for NBA, MLB, NHL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players in most states will be eligible for 10 days of $100 no sweat bets. Anyone who signs up in select states will be eligible for a $250 bonus after placing a $50 first bet CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA or WV). New users in other states can win $300 in bonuses with any $30 wager (AZ, MI, NJ or PA).

Fanatics Sportsbook will have tons of ways to get in on the action. Go all in on the NBA and NHL playoffs on Monday night. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim 10 No Sweat Bets or Guaranteed Bonuses

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are three different offers on the table for new players on Fanatics Sportsbook:

10 days of $100 no sweat bets in most states.

Bet $30 to win $300 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA).

Bet $50 to win $250 bonus (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV).

How to Redeem This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page, including here . Answer the required information sections to set up a new account. Make a cash deposit using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Finally, players are ready to start with a $100 no sweat bet. Anyone who loses on the no sweat bet will receive up to $100 back in bonuses. Players in select states can win guaranteed bonuses.

Monday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

There are two NBA games on Monday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers can close out the Miami Heat in four games. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are trading blows in the Western Conference.

Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets for these matchups. Take a look at the current spreads for the NBA (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Miami Heat (+8.5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors (-4) vs. Houston Rockets

