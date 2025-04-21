Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Best Signup Bonus for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players in most states will receive 10 days of $100 no sweat bets. Players in select states can start with a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ, and PA). Place a $50 bet on any game to win $250 in bonuses (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV).

There is no shortage of options for players on Monday night. There are two NBA games to choose from — Knicks-Pistons and Nuggets-Clippers. Let’s take a closer look at the details of these offers.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo and grab 10 days of $100 no sweat bets, $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ, and PA) or $250 in bonuses (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers NBA Playoffs Bonuses

There are different options on the table for new players. Some new users will be eligible for 10 days of no sweat bets while others can lock in a guaranteed bonus.

No matter what happens, new users can start placing bets on the NBA or any other sport. The NHL playoffs are in action as well. Not to mention, the MLB season is starting to heat up.

How to Sign Up With Fanatics Sportsbook

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Fanatics Sportsbook. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Set up a new account by filling out the required prompts with basic identifying information.

Start with a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.

Place a first bet on the NBA playoffs or any other sport this week.

Monday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

The Knicks and Nuggets are looking to hold serve at home on Monday night. Both teams hold a 1-0 lead going into these matchups, but don’t sleep on the Pistons and Clippers. Detroit looked formidable before faltering in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Clippers almost stole Game 1 on the road.

Fanatics Sportsbook will have a wide range of markets available for these matchups. Don’t miss out on the chance to start locking in the best boosts and bonuses on the NBA playoffs.

