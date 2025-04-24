Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $300 Bonus or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Prep for Thursday night's NBA playoffs games with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New players will be eligible for no sweat bets or guaranteed bonuses. Start signing up by clicking here .







Players in select states can bet $30 to win $300 in bonuses guaranteed (AZ, MI, NJ and PA). Other players can score a $250 bonus with a $50 first bet (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV). Everyone else who activates this promo will qualify for 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans throughout the NBA playoffs. Take advantage of these sign-up bonuses before checking out the other ways to win in the app.

Click here to register with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New users can grab 10 $100 no sweat bets, a $250 bonus (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) or a $300 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Unlocks Multiple Bonuses

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are three distinct promos available for players on Fanatics Sportsbook. Some new players will receive 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. A loss on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

Other new players will qualify for guaranteed bonuses. Grab a $300 bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA. Sign up in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV to qualify for a $250 bonus.

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. Here is a quick walkthrough:

Click here to start signing up. Answer the required prompts to create a new account.

to start signing up. Answer the required prompts to create a new account. Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $100 no sweat bet or secure the guaranteed bonuses in select states.

Thursday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

The NBA playoffs are off and running, and there are three more games coming up on Thursday night. The Knicks and Pistons are tied at a game apiece as the series shifts back to Detroit. The Grizzlies have shown no signs of life against the Thunder through two games. Meanwhile, the Nuggets and Clippers are trading blows in a battle between superstars Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard.

Fanatics Sportsbook has a ton of different ways to get in on the action during the NBA playoffs. Check out the current odds on Thursday’s games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Detroit Pistons (+1.5) vs. New York Knicks

Memphis Grizzlies (+9.5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers (-5.5) vs. Denver Nuggets

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.