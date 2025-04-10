F1 driver Sainz risks a fine for swearing while protesting being fined for lateness

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Carlos Sainz, Jr. broke Formula 1’s rules on swearing on Thursday when he protested a fine…

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Carlos Sainz, Jr. broke Formula 1’s rules on swearing on Thursday when he protested a fine for being late for a national anthem.

The Williams driver was fined 20,000 euros ($22,200), with half of that suspended, after arriving late during the Japanese national anthem before last week’s race in Suzuka.

The stewards’ ruling said Sainz explained he was late because of “discomfort” over a stomach problem and that a doctor confirmed Sainz needed medication.

“I’m the biggest supporter of punctuality … I was the first one to put my hand up and say, ‘I’m late, I’m sorry for that.’ At the same time, I was five seconds late,” Sainz said.

“For me it’s out of the question that we’re having to pay these fines. I don’t know if I’m going to get another fine for saying this, but (expletive) happens, you know, it’s the way it is.”

Sainz risks a fine of 40,000 euros ($44,400) for swearing under tougher rules introduced this year. Drivers can be suspended if they swear repeatedly.

Sainz is one of the directors of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which represents the F1 drivers and has been sharply critical of the FIA, the series’ governing body, over attempts to crack down on swearing.

