Espanyol crushes Rayo Vallecano to ease La Liga relegation fears

MADRID (AP) — Two goals in the first 15 minutes set relegation-threatened Espanyol on its way to a vital 4-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Friday.

The result — only its second away win all season — extended a run in which Espanyol has lost only once in six league matches and lifts it one place into 15th and five points clear of the relegation zone.

Leandro Cabrera put the Catalan club 1-0 up when he headed home from a corner kick after 11 minutes. Four minutes later, Roberto Fernández took advantage of poor defending to double the lead.

Javi Puado made it three from the penalty spot in the 72nd, and Pere Milla started and finished the move that led to a superb fourth in stoppage time.

The result was a blow for Rayo, whose good run of form had it dreaming of European football next season. The Madrid club slipped to eighth place.

