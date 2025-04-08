Erik Karlsson scores his 200th goal as the Penguins beat the Blackhawks 5-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored his 200th career goal to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored his 200th career goal to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh, which lost 3-1 at Chicago on Sunday. Kevin Hayes added two goals in the third period.

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves in his second shutout of the season and No. 21 for his career.

Crosby extended his home point streak to 14 games when he scored with 16 seconds left in the first period. It’s the third-longest such streak of his career.

The 34-year-old Karlsson made it 2-0 with his 11th goal of the season 4:45 into the second. He became the 23rd defenseman in NHL history to reach 200 goals.

Letang and Hayes helped the Penguins close it out in the third. Bryan Rust and Danton Heinen each had two assists in the victory.

Spencer Knight made 22 stops for the Blackhawks, who dropped to 2-11-2 in their last 15 games.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: It was a rough night for young defenseman Kevin Korchinski, who was whistled for two penalties in the first.

Penguins: Rookie forward Rutger McGroarty departed with a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old McGroarty was a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Key moment

Letang scored his ninth goal 4:28 into the third, lifting the Penguins to a 3-0 lead.

Key stat

Crosby scored his 183rd power-play goal, tying Evgeni Malkin for second on the franchise’s career list behind Mario Lemieux with 236.

Up next

The Blackhawks are at Boston on Thursday night. The Penguins visit New Jersey on Friday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.