Eovaldi pitches majors’ 1st complete game this season as the Rangers beat the Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched a four-hitter for the majors’ first complete game of the season, and the Texas…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched a four-hitter for the majors’ first complete game of the season, and the Texas Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Eovaldi struck out eight and walked none in his fifth career complete game. The right-hander threw 99 pitches, 70 for strikes.

It was Eovaldi’s first shutout since April 29, 2023, against the Yankees and No. 3 for his career.

Wyatt Langford homered for Texas in the first against Carson Spiers (0-1).

MARLINS 4, METS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched five effective innings for his first win in 19 months and Miami beat New York despite getting only three hits.

Alcantara, who missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, allowed two runs and four hits while striking out four in his first victory since Sept. 3, 2023. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner got a no-decision in his season debut March 27.

Graham Pauley hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the fourth and Kyle Stowers homered for the Marlins.

Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor returned after sitting out Monday following the birth of his son and had an RBI single but also made two fielding errors.

RAYS 7, PIRATES 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Mangum collected three more hits and Shane Baz struck out a career-high 10 in six innings, helping Tampa Bay beat Pittsburgh

Mangum drove in two runs and scored twice, one day after he went 4 for 4 with two steals in his second major league game.

Brandon Lowe homered as Tampa Bay earned its third consecutive win. Lowe finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Baz (1-0) allowed seven hits and walked none in his first start of the season. Mason Englert pitched two innings before Mason Montgomery finished the nine-hitter for the Rays.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, YANKEES 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the eighth inning after Corbin Burnes pitched 4 1/3 innings in his Arizona debut, and the Diamondbacks beat New York to hand them their first loss.

The Diamondbacks scored five times in the eighth two days after an eight-run eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs.

Geraldo Perdomo started Arizona’s rally with an RBI single off Tim Hill, and Arizona loaded the bases on two walks. After Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1) struck out Josh Naylor, Suárez smashed his sixth career slam into the left-field seats for a 7-4 lead.

The Diamondbacks rallied for their second straight win after Burnes allowed four runs — two earned — and four hits in his first start since signing a $210 million, six-year deal with Arizona as a free agent on Dec. 30. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner struck out eight and threw his cutter 65 times in a 98-pitch outing.

BLUE JAYS 5, NATIONALS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking two-run single with two out in the eighth inning and Toronto won their third straight game by beating Washington.

The Blue Jays finished with 12 hits, all singles.

Bichette bounced an 0-2 pitch from Washington left-hander Jose A. Ferrer (0-1) down the first base line to drive in George Springer and Will Wagner.

Chad Green (1-0) got one out for the win and Jeff Hoffman finished with a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save in two opportunities.

Toronto’s José Berríos allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out eight.

TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Miranda hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Minnesota’s five-run sixth inning, and the Twins beat Chicago for their first win of the season.

Ryan Jeffers and Ty France each had two hits for Minnesota, and Harrison Bader added a three-run homer in the ninth.

The Twins trailed 3-0 before rallying with two outs in the sixth. Jeffers and France greeted Penn Murfee (0-1) with RBI singles. Willi Castro was hit by a pitch before Edouard Julien singled in Jeffers.

Miranda then made it 5-3 when he drove France and Castro with a bloop single to right.

White Sox right-hander Shane Smith allowed two hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut. He struck out three and walked four.

BREWERS 5, ROYALS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Haase and Christian Yelich hit solo home runs to back a strong start by Chad Patrick and Milwaukee beat Kansas City for their first win of the season.

Patrick gave the Brewers something they hadn’t had thus far — three scoreless innings to begin the game. Milwaukee surrendered 24 runs in the first three innings of its first four games.

Haase homered from the ninth spot in the order to put the Brewers up 1-0 in the third. Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio followed with singles and Turang scored on a force-out at second on Yelich’s grounder to make it 2-0.

Patrick fell an out short of qualifying for the win in his first career start, giving up three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

ANGELS 9, CARDINALS 7, 11 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyren Paris hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning, Yoan Moncada followed with a two-run double and the Los Angeles beat St. Louis.

The game was tied at 3 after nine innings before each team scored three runs in the 10th — and the Angels added three in the 11th. Victor Scott II had an RBI single in the bottom half, but Ryan Zeferjahn got two outs for his first career save.

Zeferjahn struck out Willson Contreras with a runner aboard to end it as the Angels outlasted St. Louis in extra innings for the second consecutive night.

Ryan Johnson (1-0) earned his first major league win.

GIANTS 3, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Logan Webb pitched seven strong innings, Willy Adames hit a two-run double and San Francisco beat Houston.

Adames’ double down the left-field line scored Christian Koss and Patrick Bailey. Heliot Ramos later added a solo homer, his third of the year, and that was all Webb (1-0) would need. He held the Astros to just one run and five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Giants reliever Ryan Walker pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save.

Houston’s lone run came on a homer by José Altuve to the left-field Crawford Boxes, his first of the year, in the fourth.

Astros starter Hayden Wesneski — a Houston native who attended Cy-Fair High School and Sam Houston State — allowed three runs and two hits in five innings while striking out six and walking three in his Astros debut.

TIGERS 4, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Casey Mize combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, and Detroit beat Seattle.

Riley Greene homered for the second straight day as Detroit got its second straight win after dropping its first three games. Kerry Carpenter, Colt Keith and Spencer Torkelson each drove in a run.

Seattle got its only hit on Victor Robles’ leadoff single in the first inning. The Mariners manufactured a run when Randy Arozarena walked and scored on Rowdy Tellez’s sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Mize (1-0) struck out six and walked three in 5 2/3 innings in his first start of the season. Beau Brieske got four outs before Will Vest worked the eighth. Tommy Kahnle pitched the ninth for his first save.

PADRES 7, GUARDIANS 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael King struck out 11 in five innings and Jackson Merrill homered for San Diego, who started 6-0 for the first time in their 57-season history by beating Cleveland.

The Padres’ previous best start was 4-0 in 1984, when they went to their first World Series.

King and four relievers combined on a two-hitter for the Padres, who have won the first two games of the three-game series between teams that made the postseason in 2024.

The Padres have thrown shutouts in three of their last four games. Lefty Omar Cruz pitched a perfect ninth in his major league debut. San Diego’s bullpen extended its scoreless streak to 24 innings.

CUBS 7, ATHLETICS 4

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Kyle Tucker added a solo shot in the third and Chicago slugged away for a second straight game in beating the Athletics.

The A’s answered in the bottom of the first on Brent Rooker’s two-run drive, and Shea Langeliers had a two-run shot in the third.

Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (2-1) struck out six over 6 2/3 innings and continued his impressive interleague success in his third start of 2025, helping Chicago win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Ryan Pressly worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

DODGERS 3, BRAVES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin May pitched five strong innings after missing nearly two years, Mookie Betts hit his third go-ahead homer of the season and Los Angeles beat winless Atlanta.

With a 7-0 mark, the defending World Series champions are off to the club’s best start since moving to Los Angeles. The only better starts in franchise history came in 1955 (10-0) and 1940 (9-0) when the team was located in Brooklyn.

The Braves fell to 0-6 for the first time since opening 0-9 in 2016.

May allowed just one hit and an unearned run. He struck out six and walked three in his first start since May 17, 2023. The right-hander missed last season while rehabbing from a torn flexor tendon in his right arm. In 2023, his season ended with Tommy John revision surgery.

Anthony Banda (2-0) got the win with one inning of relief. Tanner Scott earned his second save.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.