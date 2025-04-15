England assistant coach Arjan Veurink going home to coach the Netherlands after women’s Euro 2025

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Dutch assistant coach of the England women’s national team will be going home to lead the…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Dutch assistant coach of the England women’s national team will be going home to lead the Netherlands after the European Championship in July, where the two countries will play each other.

The Dutch soccer federation said Tuesday that Arjan Veurink has a four-year contract that will start after his work with England — coached by his mentor Sarina Wiegman — at the Euros in Switzerland.

Defending champion England was drawn in the same group as the Netherlands and they meet July 9 in Zurich in the second game for each team. France and Wales also are in a strong-looking Group D.

England won the title at home in 2022 with Wiegman and her longtime assistant Veurink, who also won the previous title together with the Dutch team at the 2017 European Championship.

“I have never hidden my ambition to one day take on the lead role with the Dutch national team,” Veurink said in a statement published by the federation.

“After over eight years of experience at the highest level as Sarina Wiegman’s right-hand man, first with the Netherlands and now in England, I feel ready to stand on my own.”

The English federation said Veurink “remains a highly valued member of Sarina’s team.”

