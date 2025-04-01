Emirates Team New Zealand fails to secure support to return America’s Cup to Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — America’s Cup winner Emirates Team New Zealand won’t be able to stage the next edition…

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — America’s Cup winner Emirates Team New Zealand won’t be able to stage the next edition of the sailing competition at home in Auckland after failing to secure support from the local government.

The team led by Grant Dalton won its third consecutive cup in October in Barcelona, adding to wins in 2017 in Bermuda and 2021 in Auckland.

Many of the team’s fans back home had been disappointed when Dalton took the cup from Auckland to Spain in search of better financing, but he will now have to do it again for the 2027 edition.

“It is with both disappointment and understanding to hear (government officials) have decided not to back the 38th America’s Cup in Auckland in 2027,” the team said in a statement. “We understand there are other priorities for the New Zealand Government right now.”

The defender can keep the competition in Barcelona, or Saudi Arabia is also an option after it hosted a preliminary regatta in 2023.

