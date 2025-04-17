Emberson scores twice, McDavid hits 100-point milestone and Oilers blank Sharks 3-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Emberson had a goal and an assist, Stuart Skinner stopped 18 shots, and the…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Emberson had a goal and an assist, Stuart Skinner stopped 18 shots, and the Edmonton Oilers completed a four-game season series sweep of the San Jose Sharks with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Max Jones and Corey Perry also scored goals while Connor McDavid had an assist on Emberson’s goal for his 100th point of the season.

McDavid hit the 100-point plateau for a fifth straight season and for the eighth time in his career, becoming the fourth player in NHL history to do so. Wayne Gretzky (15 times), Mario Lemieux (10) and Marcel Dionne (8) are the others.

Emberson scored at 8:20 of the first period, and the Oilers extended their lead at 10:17 of the second on Jones’ goal.

Perry added an empty-net goal late in the third period.

Alexandar Georgiev had 25 saves for San Jose, which lost its 11th straight (0-8-3).

Takeaways

Oilers: Gained momentum going into the playoffs with their fourth win in five games.

Sharks: The development of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith highlighted a season in which San Jose finished with the league’s worst record.

Key Moment

The Sharks honored Logan Couture with a video tribute during the first break in play a day after the team’s former captain and fan favorite announced his playing career was over due to an injury.

Key Stat

Edmonton held San Jose to 18 shots, six in each period.

Up Next

Edmonton next faces Los Angeles in a first-round playoff series (dates have not yet been announced). The Sharks enter next month’s draft lottery with the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.