Eli White’s 3-run homer in 8th inning lifts Braves to 4-1 win over Cardinals

ATLANTA (AP) — Eli White hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the…

ATLANTA (AP) — Eli White hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 on Wednesday to win the three-game series.

JoJo Romero (1-3) gave up singles to Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies before White went deep to left field off Ryan Fernandez. White was making only his sixth start of the season, including his fourth in left field.

Daysbel Hernández (3-0) stranded two inherited base runners in the eighth when he struck out Jordan Walker. Hernández stayed in the game to pitch the ninth.

Miles Mikolas threw six scoreless innings to outpitch Bryce Elder in a matchup of right-handed starters who entered the game with ERAs over 7.00.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first when Nolan Gorman walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Nolan Arenado’s double to left field.

It was the only run allowed in six innings by Elder.

Key moment

With one out, White lined the homer off Fernandez 434 feet over the left-field wall. It was White’s first homer of the season.

Key stat

Hernández had not allowed a hit at Truist Park through 16 batters faced before giving up a ninth-inning single to Victor Scott II. The right-hander then wrapped up the win on Lars Nootbaar’s grounder to second base.

Up next

Both teams are off on Thursday. St. Louis LHP Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 3.60) is scheduled to start the opener of a home series against Milwaukee on Friday night. LHP Chris Sale is Atlanta’s scheduled starter on Friday night at Arizona.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.