Edman leads Dodgers against the Rockies after 4-hit outing

Colorado Rockies (3-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (13-6, third in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Colorado Rockies (3-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (13-6, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-2, 4.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -315, Rockies +253; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies after Tommy Edman’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has a 13-6 record overall and a 9-2 record at home. The Dodgers have gone 9-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has a 3-14 record overall and a 1-10 record on the road. The Rockies have a 2-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edman has two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 RBI for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with three home runs while slugging .451. Brenton Doyle is 16-for-44 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .240 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (illness), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (quadricep), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.