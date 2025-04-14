All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|72
|45
|19
|6
|2
|98
|251
|186
|Wheeling
|72
|43
|25
|3
|1
|90
|225
|194
|Norfolk
|72
|40
|25
|6
|1
|87
|251
|210
|Reading
|72
|33
|28
|9
|2
|77
|203
|223
|Worcester
|72
|34
|30
|3
|5
|76
|214
|248
|Maine
|72
|33
|35
|4
|0
|70
|196
|237
|Adirondack
|72
|26
|41
|3
|2
|57
|190
|246
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|72
|52
|15
|3
|2
|109
|279
|161
|Florida
|72
|49
|15
|7
|1
|106
|241
|165
|Jacksonville
|72
|42
|22
|7
|1
|92
|232
|190
|Orlando
|72
|37
|25
|10
|0
|84
|196
|200
|Savannah
|72
|31
|34
|6
|1
|69
|226
|248
|Atlanta
|72
|28
|35
|7
|2
|65
|188
|248
|Greenville
|72
|27
|37
|6
|2
|62
|191
|251
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|72
|44
|17
|9
|2
|99
|234
|194
|Fort Wayne
|72
|41
|22
|7
|2
|91
|229
|193
|Iowa
|72
|36
|25
|7
|4
|83
|201
|206
|Indy
|72
|32
|30
|5
|5
|74
|180
|195
|Kalamazoo
|72
|31
|33
|6
|2
|70
|201
|229
|Cincinnati
|72
|29
|32
|11
|0
|69
|184
|207
|Bloomington
|72
|31
|35
|4
|2
|68
|187
|210
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|72
|49
|18
|4
|1
|103
|256
|178
|Wichita
|72
|41
|24
|6
|1
|89
|248
|214
|Tahoe
|72
|41
|25
|4
|2
|88
|255
|228
|Tulsa
|72
|40
|24
|5
|3
|88
|244
|212
|Idaho
|72
|37
|25
|9
|1
|84
|251
|231
|Rapid City
|72
|31
|32
|6
|3
|71
|218
|265
|Utah
|72
|25
|39
|6
|2
|58
|226
|292
|Allen
|72
|16
|45
|8
|3
|43
|175
|311
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Iowa 6, Kalamazoo 4
Maine 4, Adirondack 2
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
Trois-Rivieres 5, Wheeling 1
Bloomington 4, Fort Wayne 3
Savannah 4, Atlanta 2
Greenville 2, South Carolina 1
Toledo 4, Indy 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Indy at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.