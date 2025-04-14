All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 72 45 19 6…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 72 45 19 6 2 98 251 186 Wheeling 72 43 25 3 1 90 225 194 Norfolk 72 40 25 6 1 87 251 210 Reading 72 33 28 9 2 77 203 223 Worcester 72 34 30 3 5 76 214 248 Maine 72 33 35 4 0 70 196 237 Adirondack 72 26 41 3 2 57 190 246

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 72 52 15 3 2 109 279 161 Florida 72 49 15 7 1 106 241 165 Jacksonville 72 42 22 7 1 92 232 190 Orlando 72 37 25 10 0 84 196 200 Savannah 72 31 34 6 1 69 226 248 Atlanta 72 28 35 7 2 65 188 248 Greenville 72 27 37 6 2 62 191 251

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 72 44 17 9 2 99 234 194 Fort Wayne 72 41 22 7 2 91 229 193 Iowa 72 36 25 7 4 83 201 206 Indy 72 32 30 5 5 74 180 195 Kalamazoo 72 31 33 6 2 70 201 229 Cincinnati 72 29 32 11 0 69 184 207 Bloomington 72 31 35 4 2 68 187 210

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 72 49 18 4 1 103 256 178 Wichita 72 41 24 6 1 89 248 214 Tahoe 72 41 25 4 2 88 255 228 Tulsa 72 40 24 5 3 88 244 212 Idaho 72 37 25 9 1 84 251 231 Rapid City 72 31 32 6 3 71 218 265 Utah 72 25 39 6 2 58 226 292 Allen 72 16 45 8 3 43 175 311

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Iowa 6, Kalamazoo 4

Maine 4, Adirondack 2

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Trois-Rivieres 5, Wheeling 1

Bloomington 4, Fort Wayne 3

Savannah 4, Atlanta 2

Greenville 2, South Carolina 1

Toledo 4, Indy 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indy at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

